AVX Announces Wide-Ranging Additions to its 3D Model Design Tool for Polymer, Tantalum, & Niobium Oxide Capacitors

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (December 14, 2016) – AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of passive components and interconnect solutions, announces wide-ranging additions to its 3D model design tool for polymer, tantalum, and niobium oxide capacitors. Now featuring a broad range of 3D CAD drawings for conformal, hermetic, and wet tantalum capacitors, as well as new SMD footprints and profiles, the newly expanded 3D Model design library allows engineers to visually simulate and preemptively test PCB layout and ensure that populated PCBs will fit within planned enclosures. These capabilities effectively eliminate the need for 2D mockups and significantly reduce the risk of board redesign prior to fabrication, both of which enable reduced design cycle durations and valuable cost savings.

New 3D models for AVX’s polymer, tantalum, and niobium oxide capacitors are available free of charge as part of AVX’s extensive set of design libraries and tools, and are made available as STEP files to facilitate their use in a variety of different CAD systems.

“3D models are an essential design tool for electronics engineers. By allowing users to simulate component layouts in product designs much more accurately than 2D mockups before investing time and money into prototype manufacturing and testing, 3D CAD drawings help to conserve valuable resources and enable significantly more first-pass design successes. So, we’re very pleased to provide our customers with a vastly expanded library of 3D models for our polymer, tantalum, and niobium oxide capacitors,” said Chris Reynolds, technical marketing manager at AVX.

For complementary access to AVX’s design libraries and tools, including the newly expanded suite of 3D models, please visit here. For more information about AVX’s conductive polymer, tantalum, and niobium oxide capacitors, please visit here to access relevant technical documents. For all other inquiries, please contact us.